Law Digest — Maryland Court of Appeals — June 27, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff June 26, 2019

Court of Appeals Criminal Law; Gross negligence manslaughter: Where defendant’s underlying act of distribution of heroin, which resulted in his buyer’s death from overdose, was inherently dangerous, the circumstances surrounding his sale—including that the victim was desperate for heroin, the victim was a “young boy,” defendant had substantial experience with heroin, and defendant neglected to take any ...

