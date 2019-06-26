Women leaders gather at Path to Excellence event

More than 150 people attended the 2019 Path to Excellence Networking Series event June 17 at Towson University.

Keswick is the Path to Excellence series sponsor. Towson University was the event sponsor, Port Covington the innovation sponsor and Venable LLP the supporting sponsor of the event.

Co-hosts for the reception were four Top 100 Women honorees: Jennifer Bodensiek, president and CEO of Junior Achievement of Central Maryland; Luwanda Jenkins, director of Executive Alliance; vice president of student affairs with Towson University; and Michelle Siri, Michelle Siri, executive director of Women’s Law Center of Maryland Inc.

The nonprofit partner at the event was AileyCamp Baltimore at Towson University, which provides young people between the ages of 11 and 14 with an opportunity to explore their creativity, master their bodies, and strengthen their respect for themselves and others.

Exhibitors were Pink Dog Digital, Maryland Teacher Tutors, Justis Connection and Keswick.

The next Path to Excellence networking event is July 30 at Downtown Partnership of Baltimore. To register or for more information go to TheDailyRecord.com/path-to-excellence and click on networking events.

To submit images for a future Business Album, contact swallace@thedailyrecord.com.