Women leaders gather at Path to Excellence event

Top 100 Women winners have a little fun as they gather for a group photo during The Daily Record’s Path to Excellence networking event at Towson University. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
From left, Caryn Sagal, Caryn Sagal PR; Tammie J. Monaco, owner of Beck-n-Call Event Services; Julie Poland, a principal with ProActive Leadership Group; Pattie Sassano, co-founder of Fit2order; and Ellen Platt, founder and owner of The Option Group, attended The Daily Record’s Path to Excellence networking event. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
Donyel Bacon, chief of specialized computer & network solutions with the U.S. Department of Defense, listens to one of the speakers during The Daily Record’s Path to Excellence networking event. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
Alicia Wilson, senior vice president of impact investments and senior legal counsel with Port Covington Impact Investments LLC, speaks to guests who attended The Daily Record’s Path to Excellence networking event. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
Top 100 Women honorees and co-host Deb Moriarty, vice president of student affairs with Towson University, delivers remarks at The Daily Record’s Path to Excellence networking event. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
From left, Top 100 women Jennifer Bodensiek, president and CEO of Junior Achievement of Central Maryland; Luwanda Jenkins, director Executive Alliance; Michele Siri, executive director of the Women’s Law Center of Maryland; and Deb Moriarty, vice president of student affairs with Towson University, gather for a photo. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
From left, AnnMarie Riehl, director of outreach and community education at Town Square, Senior Helpers; Kaitlin Bowman, vice president of strategic partnerships with Junior Achievement of Central Maryland; Maggie E. Lynch Selwood, a partner with Venable LLP; Laura Bouyea, of counsel with Venable LLP; and Karen Gentile, founder of Karen Gentile Coaching & Consulting LLC; listen to one of the guest speakers durtng The Daily Record’s Path to Excellence networking event. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
From left, Top 100 Women and Towson University colleagues Deb Moriarty, vice president of student affairs; Louise Miller, AVP for university promotions and events; and Hilary Saunders, director of major gifts, listen to a presentation. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
Maria Johnson Darby, senior vice president of communications with Keswick, speaks to guests at The Daily Record’s Path to Excellence networking event at Towson University. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
Top 100 Women Luwanda Jenkins, left, director of Executive Alliance, gets a photo with Amanda Zinn, president and CEO of Leadership Baltimore County. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
Alicia Wilson, left, senior vice president of impact investments and senior legal counsel with Port Covington Impact Investments, gets a photo with Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, publisher of The Daily Record. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
Towson University colleagues Linda-Denise Fisher-Harrell, left, a professor of dance, and Hilary Saunders, director of major gifts, display information about AileyCamp Baltimore, the nonprofit partner at The Daily Record’s Path to Excellence event. AileyCamp Baltimore is an innovative summer program for Baltimore-area youth ages 11-14 that uses disciplined dance training, creative writing instruction, personal development and communication workshops to help campers develop a respect for themselves and others. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
Christen Johnson, founder and head stylist at SophisticatedChic Brand LLC; Laura Stoner, operations manager with Greenspring Advisors LLC; and Roberta King Jones, an assistant branch manager with Fidelity Investments, enjoy the Path to Excellence networking event. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
From left, Michelle Dase, membership development with The Center Club; Top 100 Women and Circle of Excellence member Maria Johnson Darby, senior vice president of communications with Keswick; Pam Faulkner, of Bokminders; and Stephanie Johnson, senior director of web systems with the University of Maryland Medical System, take time for a photo. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
From left, Top 100 Women Amanda Zinn, president and CEO of Leadership Baltimore County; Laura Pasternak, principal and chief brand strategist at MarketPoint LLC; Jenny Trostel, director of development with the Institute of Human Virology; and Deb Moriarty, vice president of student affairs with Towson University, pose for a photo. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
From left, Shreya Hessler, founder and director of The MINDset Center; Michelle Siri, executive director of the Women’s Law Center of Maryland; and Shannon Hoffman, regional director of operations and certifying chemist at Steep Hill Labs, attended the Daily Record’s Path to Excellence event. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
More than 150 people attended the 2019 Path to Excellence Networking Series event June 17 at Towson University.
Keswick is the Path to Excellence series sponsor. Towson University was the event sponsor, Port Covington the innovation sponsor and Venable LLP the supporting sponsor of the event.
Co-hosts for the reception were four Top 100 Women honorees: Jennifer Bodensiek, president and CEO of Junior Achievement of Central Maryland; Luwanda Jenkins, director of Executive Alliance; vice president of student affairs with Towson University; and Michelle Siri, Michelle Siri, executive director of Women’s Law Center of Maryland Inc.
The nonprofit partner at the event was AileyCamp Baltimore at Towson University, which provides young people between the ages of 11 and 14 with an opportunity to explore their creativity, master their bodies, and strengthen their respect for themselves and others.
Exhibitors were Pink Dog Digital, Maryland Teacher Tutors, Justis Connection and Keswick.
The next Path to Excellence networking event is July 30 at Downtown Partnership of Baltimore. To register or for more information go to TheDailyRecord.com/path-to-excellence and click on networking events.
To submit images for a future Business Album, contact swallace@thedailyrecord.com.