Abt Associates wins $209M USAID contract to fight HIV, AIDS in Mozambique

By: Daily Record Staff June 27, 2019

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has awarded Rockville-based Abt Associates a five-year, $209 million contract to help the Government of the Republic of Mozambique control the country’s HIV and AIDS epidemic. Abt will also build capacity of the government to take full ownership of its HIV response in the five provinces where USAID is ...

