Ala. woman charged in fetal death, her shooter goes free

By: Associated Press Blake Paterson June 27, 2019

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — An Alabama woman whose fetus died after she was shot in a fight has been charged with manslaughter, while the woman accused of shooting her has been freed. AL.Com reports that 28-year-old Marshae Jones was indicted by the Jefferson County grand jury Wednesday. She was five months pregnant when 23-year-old Ebony Jemison shot ...

