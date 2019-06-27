Asma Inge-Hanif

Inge Benevolent Ministries dba Muslimat Al Nisaa Shelter

Asma Inge-Hanif has dedicated her life to helping others who are less fortunate through her Inge Benevolent Ministries, which is comprised of the Muslimat Al-Nisaa Shelter, Refugee and Domestic Violence Ministry and the Healthy Solutions Health Center, launched in 1987.

The nurse practitioner offers health services for underserved and uninsured women and children, with a special focus on Muslim women and children. Her programs include medical examinations, screening and education about cancer and sexually transmitted diseases, family planning, vision and hearing testing and classes for at-risk youths.

Inge-Hanif also has provided care for female domestic-violence victims, refugees, trafficking victims and the homeless for 30 years. In 2007, she converted her home to a shelter for homeless Muslim women who are domestic violence victims.

Inge-Hanif also helps others in her community in many ways, including volunteering to provide physicals to inner-city students in Baltimore when the city canceled nurses’ contracts. She has also provided free blood pressure screenings for senior citizens and established first-aid centers at community health events.

“I came from a very poor background,” Inge-Hanif said in a 2018 interview. “It doesn’t matter where you come from — you can follow your dreams. I wouldn’t have thought I could have done these things, but my parents didn’t allow me to be discouraged.”

Inge-Hanif, who doesn’t take a salary for work in her organizations, was inspired to help others after watching her maternal grandmother die of cancer because she lacked suitable access to health care.

“In this life, if you remove random acts of kindness from society, all you have left is selfish, uncaring individuals, and who wants to live in that world?” she said. “I want to make a difference in the lives of others. It is rewarding to pay it forward and it makes you feel good to help others.”