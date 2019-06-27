Quantcast

Carl Tobias: Confirm Gallagher to district court

By: Commentary: Carl Tobias June 27, 2019

On June 7, 2018, President Donald Trump nominated Stephanie Gallagher, who has long been a U.S. magistrate judge in the District of Maryland, to the court. This occurred nearly three years after President Barack Obama nominated her to the identical vacancy. Gallagher is an experienced, mainstream nominee who earned the powerful 2015 support of Maryland Democratic ...

