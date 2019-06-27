Quantcast

Community Financial Corporation announces quarterly cash dividend

By: Daily Record Staff June 27, 2019

Waldorf-based Community Financial Corporation announced Thursday that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share of common stock.  The dividend will be paid on or about July 22 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 8. The Community Financial Corporation is the bank holding company ...

