Quantcast

New solutions needed to end culture of violence

By: Donald C. Fry June 27, 2019

As we near the midpoint of the year it’s shaping up to be another grim one for Baltimore in terms of violent crime. As of June 26, there were 152 homicides in the city, compared to 133 at the same time last year, according to Baltimore City Police Department data, an increase of 14 percent. If ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo