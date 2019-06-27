Dr. William Leahy

High School Home Health Educational Foundation and Ingleside

Dr. William Leahy, a neurologist, founded a tuition-free Certified Nursing Assistant program for high school students. They are trained at a senior living community, creating a positive intergenerational experience that has benefited the teenagers and senior citizens.

Now in its fifth year at Ingleside at King Farm in Rockville, the program has had 40 Gaithersburg High School students — who did not plan to go to college — attend classes and participate in hands-on training while they were being prepared to apply for the nursing assistant state certification or take the geriatric nursing assistant exam. All of the students who took the qualifying exam passed it and are now employed. For the residents, they get to engage with the students and learn about their future plans.

Leahy has been the driving force behind the program. He created the High School Health Education Foundation to fully fund the program. Ingleside at King Farm is the sponsor and Leahy is on the facility board of directors. In addition, he is a co-author of the course curriculum, “Providing Homecare — A Textbook for Home Health Aides,” whose royalties help underwrite the program.

The students attend classes in the 15-week program after high school three days a week and get clinical experience on the weekends in the facility’s Comprehensive Care Center.

“Developing the skills to become a certified nursing assistant is a great way for young people to break into the health care field,” Leahy said. “Through this program, they receive the training they need to find gainful employment and exposure to the industry that may encourage them to explore the nursing field or other aspects of the growing health-care industry.”

The program has been so successful that it has added a summer session and will soon expand to Ingleside at Rock Creek in Washington, D.C.

Leahy was president of Neurological Medicine, a neurology practice he co-founded, for 34 years. He studied at Princeton University, Northwestern University Medical School and Johns Hopkins Medical Institution, where he continues to be a part-time faculty member in the Department of Neurology.