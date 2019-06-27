Quantcast

Howard Bancorp announces stock repurchase program

By: Daily Record Staff June 27, 2019

Howard Bancorp Inc., the parent company of Howard Bank, announced Thursday it has received a non-objection letter from the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond to allow the company to repurchase shares of its common stock. Under the repurchase program, management is authorized to repurchase an aggregate amount of up to $7 million of the outstanding shares ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo