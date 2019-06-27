Kaufman Cancer Center

Advancements in cancer treatment

The Patricia D. and M. Scot Kaufman Cancer Center (KCC), on the campus of the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, has become a leader in providing advancements in cancer treatment since opening in October 2013.

KCC is a member of the University of Maryland Cancer Network, and that provides patient access to cutting-edge technology in radiation therapy that allows its team members to handle the most advanced and complex illnesses.

KCC’s Comprehensive Pulmonary and Lung Cancer Awareness program, which starts with low-dose CT screening for longtime smokers, is recognized as a Screening Center of Excellence by the Lung Cancer Alliance. If cancer is diagnosed, the multidisciplinary clinic team meets to determine a patient’s individualized treatment plan. In addition, patients see all of the oncology specialists at one location in one office visit.

The Cancer LifeNet (CLN) team helps patients cope with their cancer from diagnosis through treatment and recovery. The team, which includes oncology nurse navigators and oncology-certified social workers, provides support and treatment options to residents of Harford and Cecil counties for no charge, regardless of their diagnosis or where they are being treated.

KCC’s Cardio-Oncology program improves the coordination and quality of patient care and promotes quality of life and survivorship while providing the least amount of risk for cardiovascular health.

Many people were integral in the development of KCC, but three people are credited with expanding its innovative approaches:

Robin Luxon, senior vice president for Corporate Planning Marketing, and Business Development, who has direct oversight of KCC.

Dr. Philip J. Nivatpumin, medical director of KCC and supervisor of the delivery of cancer care at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health.

Dr. William F. Regine, chair and professor of radiation oncology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.