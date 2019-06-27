Panagis Galiatsatos, MD, MHS

Johns Hopkins School of Medicine

Dr. Panagis Galiatsatos, born and raised in East Baltimore’s Greektown, is committed to helping underserved Baltimore residents improve their health. He co-founded Medicine for the Greater Good with his colleagues at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center and is the program’s director of medicine.

As part of the program for the last eight years, hundreds of undergraduate and graduate student volunteers across Johns Hopkins have helped more than 5,000 city residents become better advocates for their own health.

Galiatsatos locates residents in need of help by creating community partnerships and visiting neighborhoods to pinpoint the greatest needs. The program has provided flu vaccinations in churches, free tobacco treatment clinics in public housing and tackled head lice in schools where it was the primary cause of student absenteeism.

Galiatsatos, an instructor of medicine with John Hopkins Medicine, said his short-term goal is to partner with as many people as possible to target non-medical issues that impact health outcomes.

“My long-term goal is to have community engagement the standard of care for all hospitals,” he said. “Taking our services outside of the hospital and knowing how to tackle non-medical factors that impact our patients’ outcomes — that is the dream I have.”

Galiatsatos, a 2010 graduate of the University of Maryland School of Medicine, said he has a formula that has been successful: He empowers communities, works on a grassroots level, locates interventions, and tries to ensure sustainability. “These efforts are for a greater good, yes, because I believe it is the right thing to do and the smart thing to do if medicine is to be a public trust.

“Working with the community makes me realize time and time again that I am not a doctor helping the community but rather a community member helping where I can, while I happen to be a doctor.”