New software glitch found in Boeing’s troubled 737 Max jet

By: Associated Press David Koenig June 27, 2019

A new software problem has been found in the troubled Boeing 737 Max that could push the plane's nose down automatically, and fixing the flaw is almost certain to further delay the plane's return to flying after two deadly crashes.

