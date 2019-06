The United Way of Central Maryland recently honored Abby Glassberg of NAI with its Frank Miller “Spirit of Partnership” Award.

Established six years ago, the awards are designed to honor organizations and individuals who exemplify the highest ideals of working in partnership with United Way on the community’s behalf.

Glassberg was selected based on her work on the proposed United Way ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) daycare center in Howard County.