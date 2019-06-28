ADVERTISEMENT

ASSOCIATE COUNTY ATTORNEY I

Charles County Government, one of the fastest growing areas in Maryland is hiring an Associate County Attorney I. This position works under the general supervision of the County Attorney. Provides legal advice and services to all County departments, agencies, boards and commissions, as well as the County Commissioners, the County Administrator, the Treasurer’s Office, the Office of the Sheriff and the Department of Social Services.

Training and Education: Bachelor’s Degree and Jurist Doctorate Degree.

Experience: One year of experience in constitutional law, administrative law, legal research and writing.

Licenses or Certificates: Member of Maryland Bar – licensed to practice law in Maryland Courts.

This position is open until filled with a best consideration date of July 21, 2019.

https://bit.ly/31ZKlpx Learn more information at:

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.