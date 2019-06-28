Quantcast

IN THE MATTER OF GERALD DAVIES

By: Daily Record Staff June 28, 2019

Administrative law -- Involuntary admission to hospital --  30-hour rule Maryland’s procedures for involuntary admission to an impatient mental health facility require balancing the liberty interest of a patient against the State’s interest in protecting the patient and other members of society from harm caused by failure to provide appropriate treatment and care. One such provision, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo