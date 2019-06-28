James F. Eaton | SC&H Group

James F. Eaton has joined SC&H Group as a principal with its tax advisory practice.

Eaton brings 13 years of experience working with Real Estate investors and developers paired with high net worth families which allows him to help clients achieve their business and personal goals. He works alongside clients’ internal accounting and finance staff as well as outside trusted advisors such as attorneys and investment advisors to develop comprehensive tax efficiency strategies.

Eaton manages tax planning and annual compliance requirements and is also experienced in entity structuring and M&A consulting. Known throughout the Baltimore business community for public speaking on a variety of topics, James has spoken widely regarding Tax Reform, Year-end Tax Planning, the Affordable Care Act and other topics.

The American Institute of CPA’s (AICPA) recently awarded Eaton the Personal Financial Planning Standing Ovation Award for his contributions to the CPA financial planning field. Nationally, only seven CPA’s under the age of 40 were honored with this recognition. In addition to personal financial planning, the AICPA’s Standing Ovation program recognizes young CPAs who exhibit exemplary professional achievement in business valuation and forensic accounting, and information management and technology assurance.

Prior to joining SC&H Group, Eaton began his career as a Senior Staff Accountant at Rathell & Bardwell CPA in Bethesda while obtaining his MBA. After five years, he joined CohnReznick LLP in Baltimore as a Senior Tax Associate where he provided a full range of accounting services. He joined the team at KatzAbosch as a Tax Supervisor and was quickly promoted to Tax Manager then Principal.

Eaton holds a Bachelor’s degree in accounting from the Fox School of Business at Temple University and earned an MBA at Salisbury University, Perdue School of Business. He earned a CPA certification in 2010, became a personal financial planning specialist with AICPA in 2015, and obtained a Maryland insurance producer license in 2017.