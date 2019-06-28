Karen Watsic | St. John Properties

St. John Properties Inc ., a Baltimore-based full-service commercial real estate development and investment company, promoted Karen Watsic to assistant vice president of development.

Formerly development manager, Watsic has worked with the company since 2013.

In her new position, Watsic will take on additional responsibilities related to the day-to-day activities of the company’s development division. Her responsibilities will include assisting with securing entitlements for ground-up construction activities and working with local jurisdictions to obtain necessary approvals and permits.

Watsic will also continue to interact with architects, engineers, in-house construction professionals and subcontractors to manage the design and development process, as well as assist in the identification and evaluation of real estate development opportunities that match the profile of the company.