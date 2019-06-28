ADVERTISEMENT

LITIGATION ASSOCIATE

Conti Fenn & Lawrence is hiring a litigation associate licensed to practice in Maryland with 2 to 5 years experience. The firm handles a variety of civil litigation matters including commercial litigation, insurance defense, products liability and warranty defense, and labor and employment matters. Our office is located in downtown Baltimore. Compensation and benefits include health care, 401k, parking and pay commensurate with experience.

E-mail resumes to tony@lawcfl.com or mail to 36 South Charles Street, Suite 2501, Baltimore, Maryland 21201.

