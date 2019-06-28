Quantcast

Hannon Armstrong prices notes for $350M private offering

By: Daily Record Staff June 28, 2019

An Annapolis firm that provides capital to companies in sustainable infrastructure markets has priced and upsized a private offering of $350 million worth of notes. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.'s private offering of 5.25% senior unsecured notes due 2024 will be issued by partially-owned subsidiaries HAT Holdings I LLC and and HAT Holdings II LLC, the company said in a ...

