Jury awards $140K for concealed flood issues in Hyattsville home

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer June 28, 2019

A Prince George's County jury found two real estate agents liable recently for concealing flooding issues in a home they flipped. The jury awarded $140,000 to the homeowner, including $5,000 in punitive damages, finding fraudulent misrepresentation and violations of the Maryland Consumer Protection Act on the part of the defendants. A judge granted a motion for judgment following a jury trial ...

