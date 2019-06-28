Quantcast

Sprouts Farmers Market to open 3rd Md. location

By: Daily Record Staff June 28, 2019

Sprouts Farmers Market will open its newest 33,000-square-foot store Wednesday in Bel Air at 680 Marketplace Drive. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled at the store before the doors open for business at 7 a.m. The store is Sprouts’ third location in Maryland. It opened its first in March 2018 in Ellicott City followed by a Towson store ...

