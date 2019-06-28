Quantcast

STATE OF MARYLAND v. RICKY STEVEN SANABRIA, SR.

By: Daily Record Staff June 28, 2019

Criminal procedure -- Right to speedy trial -- 180 days The State, the appellant, initially charged Ricky Sanabria Sr., with offenses relating to theft and possession of one of several firearms discovered in his home. After the State later discovered evidence linking him to the other firearms, it nol prossed the original charges and reindicted him ...

