TIEMOKO COULIBALY v. CARRIE WARD, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff June 28, 2019

Real property -- Foreclosure -- Post-sale exceptions In 2017, appellees, acting as substitute trustees,1 filed an Order to Docket in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, seeking to foreclose on real property owned by Tiemoko Coulibaly, appellant. The substitute trustees filed a final loss mitigation affidavit on January 5, 2018. Pursuant to § 7-105.1(n) of the ...

