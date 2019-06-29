Quantcast

Best Week, Worst Week: Md. Dems get boost from Supreme Court; AAMC out $3.15M in settlement

By: Daily Record Staff June 29, 2019

Democrats in Maryland were given a big boost by the Supreme Court this week when it overturned a lower court ruling that found the state's 6th Congressional District had been illegally gerrymandered. Justices said the federal courts were not the forum to decide what they called a political dispute. Meanwhile, the Anne Arundel Medical Center agreed ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo