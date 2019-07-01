Eric Somerville | Y in Central Maryland

The Y in Central Maryland promoted Eric Somerville to vice president of corporate and civic engagement.

In this new role, Somerville will continue to lead and expand volunteerism efforts at the Y, including a focus on corporate relationships.

Somerville joined the Y in 2012 as district executive director for the Weinberg and Druid Hill centers and was promoted to the executive director of volunteerism and community engagement in 2015. Somerville has grown the Y’s volunteer base from approximately 3,100 to more than 6,500 people, secured in-kind donations valued at more than $1.4 million and tripled the number of corporate and civic partners.