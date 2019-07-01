Joshua Irzyk | Md. School for the Blind

The Maryland School for the Blind appointed Dr. Joshua Irzyk director of education.

Irzyk has been on the staff at MSB for 17 years starting as a Teacher of the Visually Impaired (TVI) and moving into a lead teacher position in 2010. He was then promoted to assistant principal of the general academic program in 2012. In 2014, he transitioned to the statewide low incidence specialist role working in partnership with the Maryland State Department of Education. In 2016, Irzyk returned to MSB full-time as the principal of the general academic program and most recently as co-director of education.

He received both a Bachelor of Science and a Masters of Education degree from the University of Pittsburgh. His studies included an emphasis on education of students with visual impairments and orientation and mobility. Irzyk began his teaching career as an itinerant teacher of the blind and visually impaired and O&M specialist in the St. Lucie County Public School System in Florida in 2001 before joining the staff at MSB in 2002 as a mathematics teacher for high school age students.