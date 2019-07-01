Quantcast

Maryland banks join stampede to initiate stock buybacks

By: Samantha J. Subin July 1, 2019

Some of Maryland’s banks are joining national financial institutions and other companies in launching stock buybacks to boost share prices, increase capital and return cash to investors.  Last week, banks nationwide announced plans to repurchase billions in outstanding stocks and increase dividends following action by the Federal Reserve. At least 18 banks with assets over $50 billion, passed the ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo