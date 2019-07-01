Quantcast

Baltimore attorney charged with smuggling Suboxone into prison

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer July 1, 2019

A Baltimore attorney was charged with misdemeanor drug offenses after prison officials said he smuggled Suboxone to a client. Steven Thurman Mitchell, 54, was charged Friday in Washington County District Court with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of contraband, intent to deliver contraband and delivery of contraband, according to online court records. A Baltimore solo ...

