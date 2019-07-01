Quantcast

National Capital Bank of Washington opens Md. branch

By: Daily Record Staff July 1, 2019

The National Capital Bank of Washington announced Monday the opening of its newest branch in Bethesda. This restricted-access branch at 8300 Burdette Road, inside the Fox Hill Senior Living Community, will serve the financial needs of Fox Hill's owners, residents and staff. The branch is managed by two seasoned Maryland bankers, Joan Gaitan and Janis Mourtoupalas, who are both well-known to the Fox Hill ...

