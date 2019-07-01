Quantcast

Part I: On social media searches of jurors

By: Paul Mark Sandler July 1, 2019

(Part I of four parts) Social media has altered the landscape of our lives in so many ways. It has even worked its way into the courtroom, touching the lives of trial lawyers and clients, most significantly in the selection of jurors. But the role it should play in this process is still very much ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo