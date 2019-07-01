Pulse Poll: Did the Supreme Court get its gerrymandering decision right?

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 Thursday that federal courts play no role in overseeing congressional redistricting on questions of partisanship, to the chagrin of Maryland Republicans challenging the constitutionality of the state’s 6th Congressional District and Democrats defending it.

Michael B. Kimberly, lead attorney for the Republican challengers in the 6th District, who had claimed the district was unconstitutionally redrawn to ensure election of a Democrat, said he and his clients were “deeply disappointed” with the high court’s decision.

Attorney General Brian Frosh, a Democrat, who successfully defended the district, agreed, calling it “a sad day for our democracy.” Frosh had argued that the courts could deem a district unconstitutional if the drafters engaged in “excessive partisanship” to silence the minority party.

