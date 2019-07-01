Quantcast

SECU scholarship donations surpass $565K

By: Daily Record Staff July 1, 2019

The SECU MD Foundation donated more than $102,000 in scholarships to 36 students this month, concluding its scholarship program this year with more than $565,000 in total donations to more than 200 students. The scholarships awarded in July include the State Employee Scholarship, Donald Tynes Sr. Scholarship and the University System of Maryland Scholarship. A ceremony to ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo