Adam Ruther and Justin Williams | Rosenberg Martin

Adam Ruther and Justin Williams were elected partner at Rosenberg Martin Greenberg LLP.

Ruther’s practice focuses on commercial litigation and white collar criminal defense. He is the co-chair of the Criminal Law Committee of the Bar Association of Baltimore City, a member of the Maryland State Bar Association’s Committee on Criminal Pattern Jury Instructions and is featured frequently as a legal analyst on local news stations WJZ-TV, WBAL News Radio, CBS News Baltimore, Maryland Public Television and more.

Williams represents developers as well as commercial and industrial property owners in land use, zoning, entitlements, building construction regulation and liquor licensing matters. He sits on the Board of Directors for One House at a Time, is a member of the Maryland State Board for Professional Engineers and a member of the executive committee of Lawyers Campaign Against Hunger.