Baltimore receives $350K in settlement over sale of police crash reports

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer July 2, 2019

Baltimore announced a $355,000 settlement Tuesday with a legal and business research company that sold police vehicle crash reports and data without properly compensating the city. The city sued LexisNexis Risk Solutions Inc. and its affiliates along with plaintiffs Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Tennessee and New York, according to a news release from the city. The ...

