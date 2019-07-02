Quantcast

Big business to Supreme Court: Defend LGBTQ people from bias

By: Associated Press David Crary July 2, 2019

More than 200 corporations, including many of America' best-known companies, are urging the U.S. Supreme Court to rule that federal civil rights law bans job discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. The corporations outlined their stance in a legal brief released Tuesday by a coalition of five LGBTQ rights groups. The brief ...

