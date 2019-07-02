Quantcast

Bowie State partners with coffee chain on experiential learning program

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer July 2, 2019

Bowie State University students will get hands-on experience running a coffee shop as part of the university’s partnership with a Philadelphia coffee chain. Saxbys will bring its experiential learning program to Bowie State this fall -- the first campus it has partnered with outside of Pennsylvania -- as the university works to expand its entrepreneurial offerings for ...

