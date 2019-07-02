Elizabeth Rendón Sherman | LG-TEK

Howard County General Hospital elected Elizabeth Rendón Sherman as chair of its board of trustees. Rendón Sherman is the CEO/CFO at LG-TEK, a company she founded more than 22 years ago.

Rendón Sherman is skilled in analytics, government and customer relationship management, and leadership, as well as the U.S. Department of Defense. An army veteran, she worked as a software engineer for several years before founding her own company that provides software services and language support to government and private industry clients across the country.

Among her community service activities, Rendón Sherman has served on the boards of the Howard Hospital Foundation board, Howard Community College Educational Foundation, Howard County Chamber of Commerce and the Fort Meade Alliance Foundation.

Rendón Sherman holds a bachelor of science degree in information systems management from the University of Maryland and an master’s degree in administration from Central Michigan University.

Rendón-Sherman is joined by Kathleen M. White, professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing, who was elected as board vice chair. David C. Condron, member at DCMM & Associates, will remain board treasurer. Their two-year terms begin July 1.