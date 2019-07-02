Quantcast

Israeli electronics firm to put US headquarters in Montgomery County

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer July 2, 2019

RADA Technologies, a subsidiary of an Israeli electronics company, will open a headquarters in Germantown with plans to create up to 80 new jobs. The company produces electronics for the aerospace and defense industry and said it will create 50 jobs within two years and 80 jobs by 2023. The company will also invest up to $4 ...

