Maryland to withhold $55.6M in capital funds from WMATA

By: Associated Press July 2, 2019

Maryland's transportation secretary says the state will withhold about $55.6 million in capital funds from the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority due to a lack of transparency about how state money is being used.

