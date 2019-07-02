Quantcast

MICHAEL ELLIS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff July 2, 2019

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence  -- Prior conviction A jury in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County convicted Michael Ellis, appellant, of possession of a weapon in a place of confinement and possession of contraband in a place of confinement. On appeal, Mr. Ellis presents one question for our review: Is Mr. Ellis ...

