Pro bono estate planning campaign helps low-income city residents

By: Julia Arbutus July 2, 2019

As people get older, they often have conversations with family members about the future -- but they usually don't have any plans in writing, say lawyers and staff with the Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service. To encourage people to put their plans down on paper, MVLS has launched a joint campaign with the Maryland Department of Housing ...

