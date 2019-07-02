Tracey L. Durant | Chimes

Chimes Family of Services, a nonprofit provider of services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, supported employment opportunities and behavioral health services, elected Dr. Tracey L. Durant as chair of the Chimes Foundation Board of Directors.

Since 2012, Durant has served as a key member of the Chimes Foundation board, accepting roles of increasing responsibility.

She is the Director of Equity for Baltimore City Public Schools, where she is responsible for planning, developing, implementing and evaluating equity initiatives designed to close achievement gaps and increase academic rigor.