UM business school dean takes same job at Hopkins

Alexander Triantis will be the new dean of Johns Hopkins University’s Carey Business School, the university announced.

He will join Johns Hopkins from the University of Maryland, College Park, where he was dean of the Robert H. Smith School of Business.

“I’m thrilled to join the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School,” Triantis said in a statement. “The school is still relatively young and yet has shown significant growth. I’m excited to be a part of that growth and to be part of a great research university pursuing so many interesting and innovative initiatives.”

Triantis spent 25 years at the university and is credited with much of the Smith School’s recent growth. He became dean in 2013 after chairing the school’s finance department from 2006-2013.

His time in College Park including new master’s programs, new dual degree programs, and new minors for non-business undergraduates. He also launched initiatives to improve student diversity.

“I would like to express my gratitude to Dean Triantis for his service to the Smith School and the University,” Mary Ann Rankin, the University of Maryland’s provost, said in a statement.

Ritu Agarwal, chair of Information Systems and senior associate dean for faculty and research, will serve as interim dean beginning Aug. 15. The university is planning a national search for Triantis’s successor.

At Johns Hopkins, Triantis will lead a relatively young school. The Carey School opened in 2007.

The school currently has 100 full-time faculty and more than 2,300 students, including full- and part-time students.

“We are delighted that Alex Triantis will be joining Johns Hopkins as the next dean of the Carey School,” Ronald J. Daniels, the university’s president, said in a statement. “An experienced leader known for his great business acumen and exceptional commitment to collaboration, Dr. Triantis is the right person to build on Carey’s great strengths, and seize new opportunities in a complex global business landscape. His experience, drive, and passion will serve our youngest school and Johns Hopkins University well in the years ahead.”

Triantis joins a school he already knows at least a little about — his daughter is a junior in the university’s engineering program.

He replaces Bernard Ferrari, who launched the school’s full-time programs and was recently named dean emeritus.