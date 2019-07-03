Quantcast

4th Circuit bats .500 at Supreme Court, strikes out in ‘Peace Cross’

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer July 3, 2019

The intermediate U.S. appeals court that reviews federal cases from Maryland and four nearby states batted .500 at the Supreme Court this past term. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals most notably struck out when the justices overturned its ruling that a cross erected as a war memorial on public land in Bladensburg violates the ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo