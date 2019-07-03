Ayah Howard-Bey | Continental Realty Corporation

Continental Realty Corporation , a Baltimore-based commercial real estate investment and management company, promoted Ayah Howard-Bey to community manager of Falls Village Apartments.

Formerly a portfolio specialist, Howard-Bey has worked for the company since 2017.

In her new position, Howard-Bey will oversee the day-to-day leasing and property management functions for Falls Village Apartments, 6222 Green Meadow Pkwy., in Baltimore. This includes working with the on-site staff of leasing and property management professionals and service technicians to maintain leasing levels and assure the proper maintenance of the community. She will also proactively interact with the residents, local community members and third-party vendors to receive feedback and initiate projects that benefit the multifamily community.