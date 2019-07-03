Quantcast

ExpressCare opens 32nd urgent care clinic

By: Daily Record Staff July 3, 2019

Bel Air-based ExpressCare Urgent Care Center will open its 32nd walk-in medical clinic July 27 in Forest Hill, company officials announced Wednesday. The clinic, at 2006 Rock Spring Road, will have a grand-opening celebration from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a tour of the facility for the public as well as free medical kits for ...

