Hogan will not release fenced-off funding for school projects, BSO

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer July 3, 2019

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will not release around $245 million in funding for items that range from school construction and health efforts to funding to test rape kits and for the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. At a meeting of the Board of Public Works Wednesday, Hogan said the legislature has gone outside of the norms to fund ...

