Quantcast

Hospitals pledge $2M to Baltimore anti-homelessness effort

By: Associated Press July 3, 2019

Ten hospitals in the Baltimore area have committed $2 million to help homeless families and individuals get permanent housing and supportive services. Mayor Bernard "Jack" Young announced on Tuesday the effort expected to benefit up to 400 people. Terry Hickey, director of the Mayor's Office of Human Services, says the pilot program is meant to show housing ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo