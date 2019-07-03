Jennifer Hare | Franklin & Prokopik

Jennifer Hare has rejoined Franklin & Prokopik as counsel in its Easton office.

She was an associate with F&P from 2011 to 2013 and returns to Franklin & Prokopik after working as a senior staff attorney for The Hartford Affiliated Insurance Companies for the past six years.

During her prior tenure at F&P, Hare spoke at F&P seminars as well as outside events. She represents employers and insurers in a variety of workers’ compensation matters before the Workers’ Compensation Commission and courts throughout Maryland and Washington. In addition, Jennifer has experience doing plaintiff work, enabling her to provide insight and knowledge into the approaches taken by both sides.